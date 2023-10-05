HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Adagene Inc - ADR (ADAG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Adagene Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 746.28% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adagene Inc - ADR is 12.78. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 746.28% from its latest reported closing price of 1.51.

The projected annual revenue for Adagene Inc - ADR is 14MM, a decrease of 37.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adagene Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADAG is 0.04%, an increase of 33.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.79% to 4,111K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SC CHINA HOLDING holds 1,343K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 1,000K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Strategic Vision Investment holds 292K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares, representing a decrease of 20.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADAG by 46.24% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 264K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 18K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 115.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADAG by 48.56% over the last quarter.

Adagene Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address unmet patient needs. Its proprietary pipeline is comprised of novel immunotherapy programs. Adagene has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.

