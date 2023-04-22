HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Adagene Inc - ADR (ADAG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Adagene Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 769.30% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adagene Inc - ADR is $12.78. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 769.30% from its latest reported closing price of $1.47.

The projected annual revenue for Adagene Inc - ADR is $14MM, an increase of 51.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adagene Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADAG is 0.04%, a decrease of 52.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.01% to 4,217K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SC CHINA HOLDING holds 1,343K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 1,000K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Strategic Vision Investment holds 363K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 749K shares, representing a decrease of 106.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADAG by 81.45% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 264K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 75K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing a decrease of 28.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADAG by 22.16% over the last quarter.

Adagene Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address unmet patient needs. Its proprietary pipeline is comprised of novel immunotherapy programs. Adagene has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.

