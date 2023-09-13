HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 560.57% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acurx Pharmaceuticals is 11.56. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 560.57% from its latest reported closing price of 1.75.

The projected annual revenue for Acurx Pharmaceuticals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acurx Pharmaceuticals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACXP is 0.01%, an increase of 947.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 153.14% to 1,554K shares. The put/call ratio of ACXP is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 1,182K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing an increase of 76.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACXP by 224.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 87K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 34.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACXP by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 77K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 43K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACXP by 1.83% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 11.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACXP by 17.86% over the last quarter.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult to treat infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that target the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme and its R&D pipeline includes early stage antibiotic candidates that target other Gram-positive bacteria, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococcus (VRE) and Penicillin-Resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (PRSP).

