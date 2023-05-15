HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 348.84% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acurx Pharmaceuticals is 13.60. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 348.84% from its latest reported closing price of 3.03.

The projected annual revenue for Acurx Pharmaceuticals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acurx Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACXP is 0.00%, an increase of 15.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.45% to 1,133K shares. The put/call ratio of ACXP is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 280K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares, representing a decrease of 214.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACXP by 77.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 77K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 44K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACXP by 1.22% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 29K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 62.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACXP by 16,512.13% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult to treat infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that target the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme and its R&D pipeline includes early stage antibiotic candidates that target other Gram-positive bacteria, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococcus (VRE) and Penicillin-Resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (PRSP).

