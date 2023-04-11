HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 304.76% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acurx Pharmaceuticals is $13.60. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 304.76% from its latest reported closing price of $3.36.

The projected annual revenue for Acurx Pharmaceuticals is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 29K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 62.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACXP by 16,512.13% over the last quarter.

DFEOX - U.s. Core Equity 1 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Tocqueville Asset Management holds 10K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAC - Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Belpointe Asset Management holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acurx Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACXP is 0.00%, a decrease of 93.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.23% to 1,398K shares. The put/call ratio of ACXP is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult to treat infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that target the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme and its R&D pipeline includes early stage antibiotic candidates that target other Gram-positive bacteria, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococcus (VRE) and Penicillin-Resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (PRSP).

