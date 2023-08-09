HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 243.04% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aclaris Therapeutics is 29.71. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 243.04% from its latest reported closing price of 8.66.
The projected annual revenue for Aclaris Therapeutics is 7MM, a decrease of 77.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.68.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aclaris Therapeutics. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 9.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACRS is 0.17%, a decrease of 36.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.10% to 75,340K shares. The put/call ratio of ACRS is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,373K shares representing 10.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,484K shares, representing an increase of 25.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRS by 31.75% over the last quarter.
Ra Capital Management holds 4,398K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Rock Springs Capital Management holds 3,962K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,961K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRS by 49.06% over the last quarter.
Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 3,400K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company.
Bvf holds 3,361K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,277K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRS by 54.36% over the last quarter.
Aclaris Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation.
