HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates AC Immune (ACIU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 253.69% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for AC Immune is 10.54. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 253.69% from its latest reported closing price of 2.98.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AC Immune is 85MM, an increase of 2,049.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in AC Immune. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACIU is 0.02%, a decrease of 29.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 14,146K shares. The put/call ratio of ACIU is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 7,428K shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Platinum Investment Management holds 1,082K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 977K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 730K shares, representing an increase of 25.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIU by 50.64% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 870K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 411K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACIU by 12.97% over the last quarter.

AC Immune Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AC Immune SA is a Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which aims to become a global leader in Precision Medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is utilizing two proprietary discovery platforms, SupraAntigenTM and MorphomerTM, to design, discover and develop small molecule and biological therapeutics as well as diagnostic products intended to diagnose, prevent and modify neurodegenerative diseases caused by misfolding proteins. The Company's pipeline features nine therapeutic and three diagnostic product candidates, with five currently in clinical trials. It has collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies including Roche/Genentech, Lilly and Janssen.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.