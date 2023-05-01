HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates AC Immune (ACIU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 460.83% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for AC Immune is 10.88. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 460.83% from its latest reported closing price of 1.94.

The projected annual revenue for AC Immune is 85MM, an increase of 2,049.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in AC Immune. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACIU is 0.02%, a decrease of 25.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 14,340K shares. The put/call ratio of ACIU is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 7,428K shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Platinum Investment Management holds 1,082K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,059K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIU by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 1,000K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 730K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 405K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares, representing a decrease of 7.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIU by 41.86% over the last quarter.

AC Immune Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AC Immune SA is a Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which aims to become a global leader in Precision Medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is utilizing two proprietary discovery platforms, SupraAntigenTM and MorphomerTM, to design, discover and develop small molecule and biological therapeutics as well as diagnostic products intended to diagnose, prevent and modify neurodegenerative diseases caused by misfolding proteins. The Company's pipeline features nine therapeutic and three diagnostic product candidates, with five currently in clinical trials. It has collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies including Roche/Genentech, Lilly and Janssen.

