HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates AC Immune (ACIU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 390.09% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for AC Immune is $10.88. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 390.09% from its latest reported closing price of $2.22.

The projected annual revenue for AC Immune is $85MM, an increase of 2,049.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 15.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIU by 39.27% over the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 111K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares, representing a decrease of 431.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACIU by 21,139.14% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 43K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing a decrease of 30.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIU by 57.68% over the last quarter.

BIB - ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIU by 34.00% over the last quarter.

Mariner holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in AC Immune. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACIU is 0.02%, a decrease of 26.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 14,802K shares. The put/call ratio of ACIU is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

AC Immune Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AC Immune SA is a Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which aims to become a global leader in Precision Medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is utilizing two proprietary discovery platforms, SupraAntigenTM and MorphomerTM, to design, discover and develop small molecule and biological therapeutics as well as diagnostic products intended to diagnose, prevent and modify neurodegenerative diseases caused by misfolding proteins. The Company's pipeline features nine therapeutic and three diagnostic product candidates, with five currently in clinical trials. It has collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies including Roche/Genentech, Lilly and Janssen.

