HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Absci (ABSI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 273.42% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Absci is 6.61. The forecasts range from a low of 2.42 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 273.42% from its latest reported closing price of 1.77.

The projected annual revenue for Absci is 18MM, an increase of 110.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Absci. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 8.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABSI is 0.01%, a decrease of 29.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.25% to 41,278K shares. The put/call ratio of ABSI is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 8,031K shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 5,393K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,363K shares, representing a decrease of 36.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 35.11% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 3,980K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,061K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 21.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,453K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FGKFX - Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund holds 1,383K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,306K shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 23.03% over the last quarter.

