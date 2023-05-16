HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Absci (ABSI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 516.25% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Absci is 7.89. The forecasts range from a low of 2.42 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 516.25% from its latest reported closing price of 1.28.

The projected annual revenue for Absci is 18MM, an increase of 190.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Absci. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABSI is 0.01%, a decrease of 35.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.27% to 40,919K shares. The put/call ratio of ABSI is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 8,031K shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 5,393K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,363K shares, representing a decrease of 36.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 35.11% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 4,061K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,139K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 14.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,453K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FGKFX - Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund holds 1,306K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 16.78% over the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

