HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates 89bio (ETNB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 140.36% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for 89bio is 38.19. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 140.36% from its latest reported closing price of 15.89.

The projected annual revenue for 89bio is 1MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in 89bio. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 41.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETNB is 0.20%, a decrease of 12.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 54.48% to 76,809K shares. The put/call ratio of ETNB is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 11,417K shares representing 15.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,955K shares, representing an increase of 21.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETNB by 70.25% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,746K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,019K shares, representing an increase of 72.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETNB by 306.16% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 3,575K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares, representing an increase of 72.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETNB by 306.02% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,175K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,988K shares, representing an increase of 37.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETNB by 79.19% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,963K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company.

89bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21. BIO89-100 is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel.

Additional reading:

