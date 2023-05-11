HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 126.21% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for 4D Molecular Therapeutics is 39.93. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 126.21% from its latest reported closing price of 17.65.

The projected annual revenue for 4D Molecular Therapeutics is 4MM, an increase of 88.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in 4D Molecular Therapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDMT is 0.12%, an increase of 112.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.93% to 29,561K shares. The put/call ratio of FDMT is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 4,007K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,938K shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,657K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,197K shares, representing a decrease of 20.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDMT by 110.49% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,466K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,320K shares, representing an increase of 9.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDMT by 192.59% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 982K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,530K shares, representing a decrease of 55.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDMT by 72.60% over the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

4DMT is a clinical-stage company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies. 4DMT seeks to unlock the full potential of gene therapy using its platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, which combines the power of directed evolution with approximately one billion synthetic capsid sequences to invent evolved vectors for use in targeted gene therapy products. The company is initially focused in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The 4DMT targeted and evolved vectors are invented with the goal of being delivered through clinically routine, well-tolerated and minimally invasive routes of administration, transducing diseased cells in target tissues efficiently, having reduced immunogenicity and, where relevant, having resistance to pre-existing antibodies. 4DMT is currently conducting three clinical trials: 4D-125 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for XLRP patients, 4D-110 is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for choroideremia patients and 4D-310 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Fabry disease patients. 4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

