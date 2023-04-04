HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Buy Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Y-mAbs Therapeutics with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.66% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Y-mAbs Therapeutics is $10.58. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 85.66% from its latest reported closing price of $5.70.

The projected annual revenue for Y-mAbs Therapeutics is $74MM, an increase of 13.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.79.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Sofinnova Investments holds 2,194K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 1,992K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,532K shares, representing a decrease of 27.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YMAB by 66.69% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,741K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,969K shares, representing a decrease of 13.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YMAB by 1.01% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,622K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares, representing an increase of 23.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YMAB by 68.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,159K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,031K shares, representing an increase of 11.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YMAB by 64.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Y-mAbs Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YMAB is 0.03%, a decrease of 55.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.38% to 21,212K shares. The put/call ratio of YMAB is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company has a broad and advanced product pipeline, including one FDA approved product, DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), which targets tumors that express GD2, and one pivotal-stage product candidate, omburtamab, which targets tumors that express B7-H3.

