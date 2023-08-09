HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains XOMA (XOMA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 307.35% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for XOMA is 63.75. The forecasts range from a low of 56.56 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 307.35% from its latest reported closing price of 15.65.

The projected annual revenue for XOMA is 15MM, an increase of 260.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in XOMA. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 11.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XOMA is 0.22%, a decrease of 2.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.29% to 7,609K shares. The put/call ratio of XOMA is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 3,634K shares representing 31.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,611K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOMA by 0.01% over the last quarter.

QVG2Q - Growth Portfolio Investor Class holds 384K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 318K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 79.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOMA by 351.37% over the last quarter.

FDCAX - Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund holds 296K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPGAX - Fidelity Advisor Equity Growth Fund holds 291K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XOMA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

XOMA has built a significant portfolio of products that are licensed to and being developed by other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The Company's portfolio of partner-funded programs spans multiple stages of the drug development process and across various therapeutic areas. Many of these licenses are the result of XOMA's pioneering efforts in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics. The Company's royalty-aggregator business model includes acquiring additional licenses to programs with third-party funding.

