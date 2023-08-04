HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Vista Gold (VGZ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Vista Gold (AMEX:VGZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 452.17% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vista Gold is 2.80. The forecasts range from a low of 2.78 to a high of $2.89. The average price target represents an increase of 452.17% from its latest reported closing price of 0.51.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vista Gold is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vista Gold. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VGZ is 0.16%, a decrease of 3.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 35,924K shares. The put/call ratio of VGZ is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sun Valley Gold holds 19,923K shares representing 16.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Euro Pacific Asset Management holds 5,675K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,550K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VGZ by 19.84% over the last quarter.

Loews holds 3,424K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kopernik Global Investors holds 2,916K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 1,734K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,690K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VGZ by 17.70% over the last quarter.

Vista Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company is a gold project developer. The Company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project in the Tier-1 mining jurisdiction of Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest undeveloped gold project in Australia and if developed as presently designed, would potentially be Australia's 6th largest gold producer on an annual basis.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.