HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Vericel (VCEL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.60% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vericel is 41.82. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 28.60% from its latest reported closing price of 32.52.

The projected annual revenue for Vericel is 199MM, an increase of 11.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vericel. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCEL is 0.23%, an increase of 15.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 61,762K shares. The put/call ratio of VCEL is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 6,921K shares representing 14.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,042K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCEL by 19.52% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 3,869K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,335K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,444K shares, representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCEL by 20.16% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 3,292K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,336K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,378K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCEL by 19.33% over the last quarter.

Vericel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vericel is a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The company markets two cell therapy products in the United States. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. The company also holds an exclusive license for North American rights to NexoBrid®, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns.

