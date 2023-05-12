HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Vera Therapeutics Inc - (VERA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Vera Therapeutics Inc - (NASDAQ:VERA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 111.66% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vera Therapeutics Inc - is 15.98. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 111.66% from its latest reported closing price of 7.55.

The projected annual revenue for Vera Therapeutics Inc - is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vera Therapeutics Inc -. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 8.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERA is 0.20%, a decrease of 21.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.95% to 26,131K shares. The put/call ratio of VERA is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sofinnova Investments holds 3,467K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,181K shares, representing an increase of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 52.90% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 2,960K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company.

Abingworth LLP holds 2,960K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,991K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 1,409K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,536K shares, representing a decrease of 9.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 39.37% over the last quarter.

