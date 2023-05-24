HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Uranium Energy (UEC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Uranium Energy (AMEX:UEC) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 151.16% Upside
As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Uranium Energy is 7.01. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $8.66. The average price target represents an increase of 151.16% from its latest reported closing price of 2.79.
The projected annual revenue for Uranium Energy is 27MM, a decrease of 76.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 363 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uranium Energy. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 9.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UEC is 0.16%, a decrease of 6.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.14% to 203,804K shares. The put/call ratio of UEC is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 25,262K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,395K shares, representing an increase of 39.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 47.12% over the last quarter.
Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 17,946K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,301K shares, representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 70.50% over the last quarter.
URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 17,276K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,571K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 15.28% over the last quarter.
MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 16,261K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,079K shares, representing an increase of 19.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 78.39% over the last quarter.
Alps Advisors holds 12,173K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,410K shares, representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 22.20% over the last quarter.
Uranium Energy Background Information
Uranium Energy Corp is a U.S.-based uranium mining and exploration company. In South Texas, the Company's hub-and-spoke operations are anchored by the fully-licensed Hobson Processing Facility which is central to the Palangana, Burke Hollow and Goliad ISR projects. In Wyoming, UEC controls the Reno Creek project, which is the largest permitted, pre-construction ISR uranium project in the U.S. Additionally, the Company controls a pipeline of uranium projects in Arizona, New Mexico and Paraguay, a uranium/vanadium project in Colorado and a large, high-grade ferro-titanium project in Paraguay. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with a recognized profile for excellence in their industry, a profile based on many decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.
