HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains uniQure N.V. (QURE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 352.64% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for uniQure N.V. is 45.54. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 352.64% from its latest reported closing price of 10.06.

The projected annual revenue for uniQure N.V. is 201MM, an increase of 79.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in uniQure N.V.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QURE is 0.17%, a decrease of 7.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.34% to 44,094K shares. The put/call ratio of QURE is 1.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,070K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares, representing an increase of 12.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 19.43% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,996K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,067K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 15.68% over the last quarter.

PFM Health Sciences holds 2,110K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,302K shares, representing a decrease of 9.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 0.43% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,064K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,748K shares, representing an increase of 15.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 7.70% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,000K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,907K shares, representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 16.39% over the last quarter.

uniQure N.V. Background Information

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases.

