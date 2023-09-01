HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains U.S. Gold (USAU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 278.26% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for U.S. Gold is 14.79. The forecasts range from a low of 10.60 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 278.26% from its latest reported closing price of 3.91.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Gold. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 8.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USAU is 0.00%, an increase of 17.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.55% to 585K shares. The put/call ratio of USAU is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 174K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 144K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 61.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAU by 97.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 60K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 10.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USAU by 19.30% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 33K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAU by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 20K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

U.S. Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates available on the US. Gold Corp. website. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho.

