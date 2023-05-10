HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.53% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Theravance Biopharma is 12.92. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 13.53% from its latest reported closing price of 11.38.

The projected annual revenue for Theravance Biopharma is 67MM, an increase of 38.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Theravance Biopharma. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBPH is 0.17%, an increase of 11.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.32% to 64,019K shares. The put/call ratio of TBPH is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baupost Group holds 11,419K shares representing 18.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,419K shares, representing a decrease of 17.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBPH by 11.03% over the last quarter.

Weiss Asset Management holds 7,457K shares representing 11.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Madison Avenue Partners holds 7,012K shares representing 11.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Park West Asset Management holds 1,920K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,919K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBPH by 52.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,701K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,646K shares, representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBPH by 5.62% over the last quarter.

Theravance Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to create transformational medicines to improve the lives of patients suffering from serious illnesses. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

