HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Tff Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Tff Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,011.00% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tff Pharmaceuticals is 12.50. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 2,011.00% from its latest reported closing price of 0.59.

The projected annual revenue for Tff Pharmaceuticals is 13MM, an increase of 2,635.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tff Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFFP is 0.01%, a decrease of 52.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.77% to 7,219K shares. The put/call ratio of TFFP is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 1,739K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carlson Capital L P holds 1,280K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,242K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFFP by 17.20% over the last quarter.

DRW Securities holds 1,000K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 563K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 428K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tff Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. Early testing confirms that the TFF platform can significantly improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs, a class of drugs that comprises approximately one-third of the major pharmaceuticals worldwide, thereby improving their pharmacokinetics. TFF Pharmaceuticals has two lead drug candidates: Voriconazole Inhalation Powder and Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder. The Company plans to add to this pipeline by collaborating with large pharmaceutical partners. The TFF Platform is protected by 42 patents issued or pending in the US and internationally.

Key filings for this company:

