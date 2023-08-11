HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 218.56% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is 54.19. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 218.56% from its latest reported closing price of 17.01.
The projected annual revenue for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is 9MM, a decrease of 27.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.70.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 210 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TARS is 0.08%, a decrease of 5.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 21,780K shares. The put/call ratio of TARS is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Rtw Investments holds 2,548K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Vivo Capital holds 2,262K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Tang Capital Management holds 2,034K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,002K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TARS by 10.63% over the last quarter.
Cowen And Company holds 1,999K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 1,788K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. It is advancing its pipeline to address a number of diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. Its lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel therapeutic in Phase 2b/3 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. TP-03 is also being developed for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease.
