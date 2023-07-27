HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 150.89% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is 49.85. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 150.89% from its latest reported closing price of 19.87.
The projected annual revenue for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is 9MM, a decrease of 67.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.70.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TARS is 0.07%, a decrease of 18.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.89% to 20,880K shares. The put/call ratio of TARS is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Rtw Investments holds 2,548K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Vivo Capital holds 2,262K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Tang Capital Management holds 2,034K shares representing 7.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,002K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TARS by 10.63% over the last quarter.
Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 1,788K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Cormorant Asset Management holds 1,421K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,736K shares, representing a decrease of 22.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TARS by 30.92% over the last quarter.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. It is advancing its pipeline to address a number of diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. Its lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel therapeutic in Phase 2b/3 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. TP-03 is also being developed for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease.
