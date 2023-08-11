HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 137.06% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tango Therapeutics is 15.50. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 137.06% from its latest reported closing price of 6.54.

The projected annual revenue for Tango Therapeutics is 27MM, a decrease of 20.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tango Therapeutics. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNGX is 0.30%, a decrease of 19.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 70,547K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trv Gp Iv holds 19,364K shares representing 21.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 7,124K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Southpoint Capital Advisors holds 4,500K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 4,201K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 4,117K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tango Therapeutics Background Information

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company discovers and develops drugs and medicines for the treatment of patients. Tango Therapeutics serves customers in the State of Massachusetts.

