HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 142.43% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sensus Healthcare is 8.36. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 142.43% from its latest reported closing price of 3.45.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sensus Healthcare is 52MM, an increase of 72.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sensus Healthcare. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 10.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRTS is 0.02%, a decrease of 59.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.01% to 4,819K shares. The put/call ratio of SRTS is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 556K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares, representing an increase of 6.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRTS by 30.55% over the last quarter.

Hillsdale Investment Management holds 440K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares, representing a decrease of 6.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRTS by 72.18% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 436K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares, representing a decrease of 13.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRTS by 38.68% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 349K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 658K shares, representing a decrease of 88.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRTS by 69.95% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 276K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing an increase of 35.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRTS by 5.26% over the last quarter.

Sensus Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. The Sculptura™ modulated robotic brachytherapy radiation oncology system provides targeted Directional Anisotropic Radiation Therapy (ART) and Brachytherapy utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art 3D Beam Sculpting™ to treat patients undergoing cancer treatment during surgery, or at the tumor site, fast and efficiently. Sensus also offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.