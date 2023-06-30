HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Roivant Sciences (ROIV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 29, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.81% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Roivant Sciences is 14.28. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 41.81% from its latest reported closing price of 10.07.

The projected annual revenue for Roivant Sciences is 171MM, an increase of 297.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roivant Sciences. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 29.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROIV is 1.48%, a decrease of 24.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.45% to 475,134K shares. The put/call ratio of ROIV is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QVT Financial holds 122,542K shares representing 16.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 88,239K shares representing 11.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sb Investment Advisers holds 83,032K shares representing 10.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,032K shares, representing a decrease of 14.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROIV by 20.49% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 14,881K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,998K shares, representing an increase of 39.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROIV by 43.22% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,029K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company.

Roivant Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roivant develops transformative medicines faster by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging the Roivant platform to launch "Vants" - nimble and focused biopharmaceutical and health technology companies

