HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.58% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rockwell Medical is 7.65. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 82.58% from its latest reported closing price of 4.19.

The projected annual revenue for Rockwell Medical is 79MM, an increase of 3.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockwell Medical. This is unchanged over the last quarter. The put/call ratio of RMTI is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dillon & Associates holds 11K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Rockwell Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rockwell Medical is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming anemia management in a wide variety of therapeutic areas and across the globe, improving the lives of very sick patients. The Company's initial focus is the treatment of anemia in end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Rockwell Medical's exclusive renal drug therapies, Triferic (ferric pyrophosphate citrate) Dialysate and Triferic AVNU (ferric pyrophosphate citrate injection), are the only FDA-approved therapeutics indicated for iron replacement and maintenance of hemoglobin in hemodialysis patients. Rockwell Medical is also an established manufacturer, supplier and leader in delivering high-quality hemodialysis concentrates/dialysates to dialysis providers and distributors in the U.S. and abroad.

