HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Riot Platforms (RIOT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.68% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Riot Platforms is 17.65. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 17.68% from its latest reported closing price of 15.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Riot Platforms is 424MM, an increase of 65.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Riot Platforms. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIOT is 0.36%, an increase of 68.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.80% to 76,505K shares. The put/call ratio of RIOT is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,657K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,579K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 176.74% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,949K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,879K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 187.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,571K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,491K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 178.95% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,440K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,654K shares, representing a decrease of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 189.86% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 2,557K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,248K shares, representing an increase of 12.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 187.10% over the last quarter.

Riot Blockchain Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Riot Blockchain focuses on cryptocurrency mining of bitcoin. The Company is expanding and upgrading its mining operations by securing the most energy efficient miners currently available. Riot also holds certain non-controlling investments in blockchain technology companies. Riot is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado, and the Company's primary mining facility operates out of upstate New York, under a co-location hosting agreement with Coinmint.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.