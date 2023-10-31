HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings (RVPH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NASDAQ:RVPH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 175.59% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings is 15.13. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 175.59% from its latest reported closing price of 5.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVPH is 0.02%, an increase of 0.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 72.37% to 2,954K shares. The put/call ratio of RVPH is 2.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 824K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Millennium Management holds 460K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 91.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVPH by 1,338.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 373K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 221K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing an increase of 14.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVPH by 56.43% over the last quarter.

Colony Group holds 155K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing an increase of 40.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVPH by 123.11% over the last quarter.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. Reviva's primary focus is developing its lead product candidate, RP5063 (brilaroxazine), for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. Reviva also intends to develop RP5063 for treating PAH and IPF. RP5063 is a serotonin, dopamine, and nicotinic receptor active compound, which has successfully completed a global Phase 2 clinical trial and has shown clinical efficacy and safety for schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.