HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 162.46% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Relay Therapeutics is 27.40. The forecasts range from a low of 12.62 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 162.46% from its latest reported closing price of 10.44.

The projected annual revenue for Relay Therapeutics is 16MM, an increase of 1,633.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Relay Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLAY is 0.17%, a decrease of 16.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.60% to 134,470K shares. The put/call ratio of RLAY is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 27,905K shares representing 22.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,346K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,863K shares, representing an increase of 17.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 13.69% over the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 5,699K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,031K shares, representing an increase of 46.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 120.38% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,995K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,301K shares, representing an increase of 13.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 21.00% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 4,171K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,173K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 32.13% over the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company develops durgs for the treatment of cancer. Relay Therapeutics serves customers in the United States.

