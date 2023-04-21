HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 778.33% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regulus Therapeutics is $10.54. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 778.33% from its latest reported closing price of $1.20.

The projected annual revenue for Regulus Therapeutics is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USSCX - Science & Technology Fund Shares holds 627K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 44K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGLS by 24.65% over the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 15.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGLS by 6.34% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 120K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGLS by 22.23% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regulus Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 16.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGLS is 0.02%, an increase of 16.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 111.99% to 4,880K shares. The put/call ratio of RGLS is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

Regulus Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs. Regulus has leveraged its oligonucleotide drug discovery and development expertise to develop a pipeline complemented by a rich intellectual property estate in the microRNA field. Regulus maintains its corporate headquarters in La Jolla, CA.

