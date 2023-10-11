HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains RCI Hospitality Holdings (RICK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 121.09% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for RCI Hospitality Holdings is 127.50. The forecasts range from a low of 125.24 to a high of $132.30. The average price target represents an increase of 121.09% from its latest reported closing price of 57.67.

The projected annual revenue for RCI Hospitality Holdings is 333MM, an increase of 14.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.59.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Declares $0.06 Dividend

On August 30, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 received the payment on September 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $57.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.49%, the lowest has been 0.18%, and the highest has been 1.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.85%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in RCI Hospitality Holdings. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 7.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RICK is 0.14%, a decrease of 22.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.80% to 4,272K shares. The put/call ratio of RICK is 1.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ADW Capital Management holds 949K shares representing 10.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 255K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RICK by 9.69% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 195K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RICK by 6.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 175K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RICK by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Scholtz & Company holds 121K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RICK by 12.17% over the last quarter.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.

