HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 127.50% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for RAPT Therapeutics is 43.18. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 127.50% from its latest reported closing price of 18.98.

The projected annual revenue for RAPT Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 49.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in RAPT Therapeutics. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 10.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAPT is 0.36%, a decrease of 33.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.29% to 36,972K shares. The put/call ratio of RAPT is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,365K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,080K shares, representing an increase of 8.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAPT by 11.71% over the last quarter.

Column Group holds 2,681K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,680K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAPT by 99.88% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,907K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,641K shares, representing an increase of 13.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAPT by 2.07% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 1,799K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares, representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAPT by 16.39% over the last quarter.

Ponoi Management holds 1,599K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RAPT Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, FLX475 and RPT193, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of cancer and inflammation, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

