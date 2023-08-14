HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 452.50% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is 23.20. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 452.50% from its latest reported closing price of 4.20.

The projected annual revenue for Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RANI is 0.05%, an increase of 44.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.11% to 3,173K shares. The put/call ratio of RANI is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 522K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nan Fung Group Holdings holds 494K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

United Services Automobile Association holds 481K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alphabet holds 448K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 111K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Background Information

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company that has developed a platform technology to enable oral delivery of biologic drugs.

