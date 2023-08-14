HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 452.50% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is 23.20. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 452.50% from its latest reported closing price of 4.20.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.56.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RANI is 0.05%, an increase of 44.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.11% to 3,173K shares. The put/call ratio of RANI is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 522K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Nan Fung Group Holdings holds 494K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
United Services Automobile Association holds 481K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Alphabet holds 448K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 111K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company that has developed a platform technology to enable oral delivery of biologic drugs.
Additional reading:
- Press Release dated August 11, 2023
- License and Supply Agreement by and between Rani Therapeutics, LLC and Celltrion, Inc. dated May 26, 2023.
- Employment Agreement, dated May 17, 2023, by and between Rani Therapeutics, LLC and Kate McKinley.
- Rani Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Provides Corporate Update - Announced partnership with Celltrion on development of RT-111, a RaniPill GO capsule containing a biosimilar for the monoclonal antibody ustekinumab - - Recei
- Rani Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results; Provides Corporate Update - Anticipates initiating first Phase 2 clinical study in RT-102 in 2H of 2023 - - Announced topline results from the Phase 1 repeat-dose study of
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.