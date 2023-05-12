HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.00% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for ProPhase Labs is 17.34. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 104.00% from its latest reported closing price of 8.50.

The projected annual revenue for ProPhase Labs is 96MM, an increase of 2.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProPhase Labs. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRPH is 0.06%, a decrease of 26.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 3,011K shares. The put/call ratio of PRPH is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 394K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRPH by 19.96% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 389K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRPH by 14.67% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 176K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRPH by 17.60% over the last quarter.

Avidian Wealth Solutions holds 156K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DWAS - Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF holds 142K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company.

ProPhase Labs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ProPhase Labs is a diversified medical science and technology company with deep experience with OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing and sale of OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. This includes the development and marketing of dietary supplements under the TK Supplements® brand. The Company is also developing ProPhase Diagnostics, Inc. ("ProPhase Diagnostics") to offer COVID-19 and other Respiratory Pathogen Panel (RPP) Molecular tests. The Company also continues to actively pursue strategic investments and acquisition opportunities for other companies, technologies and products.

