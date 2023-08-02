HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Portage Biotech (PRTG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 486.02% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Portage Biotech is 18.87. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 486.02% from its latest reported closing price of 3.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Portage Biotech is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Portage Biotech. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRTG is 0.00%, a decrease of 25.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.43% to 185K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MAI Capital Management holds 79K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 26.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTG by 25.76% over the last quarter.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTG by 38.84% over the last quarter.

Sigma Planning holds 12K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTG by 47.30% over the last quarter.

Advisor Partners Ii holds 10K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Portage Biotech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Portage Biotech Inc. is a unique entity in the world of biotechnology, catalyzing R&D to produce more quality clinical programs and maximize potential returns.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.