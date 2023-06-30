HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,574.70% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plus Therapeutics is 42.20. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 1,574.70% from its latest reported closing price of 2.52.

The projected annual revenue for Plus Therapeutics is 5MM, an increase of 529.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plus Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSTV is 0.00%, a decrease of 98.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.54% to 2,015K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 897K shares representing 36.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 264K shares representing 10.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing an increase of 70.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTV by 198.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 255K shares representing 10.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTV by 15.47% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 195K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 134K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Plus Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company whose radiotherapeutic portfolio is concentrated on nanoliposome-encapsulated radionuclides for several cancer targets. Central to the Company's drug development is a unique nanotechnology platform designed to reformulate, deliver and commercialize multiple drugs targeting rare cancers and other diseases. The platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers.

Key filings for this company:

