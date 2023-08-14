HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Phunware (PHUN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 546.53% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Phunware is 2.28. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $4.46. The average price target represents an increase of 546.53% from its latest reported closing price of 0.35.

The projected annual revenue for Phunware is 27MM, an increase of 50.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phunware. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 15.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHUN is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.72% to 10,008K shares. The put/call ratio of PHUN is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,925K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,996K shares, representing an increase of 23.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHUN by 11.07% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,225K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,211K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHUN by 12.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 945K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares, representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHUN by 10.67% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 515K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 523K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHUN by 38.00% over the last quarter.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 216K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing an increase of 8.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHUN by 0.05% over the last quarter.

Phunware Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Phunware, Inc. , is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware's Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world's most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month.

