HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.53% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pacira BioSciences is 63.01. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 62.53% from its latest reported closing price of 38.77.

The projected annual revenue for Pacira BioSciences is 788MM, an increase of 17.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 591 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pacira BioSciences. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 5.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCRX is 0.23%, a decrease of 20.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.98% to 55,843K shares. The put/call ratio of PCRX is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,346K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,400K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCRX by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,659K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891K shares, representing a decrease of 14.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCRX by 69.31% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,604K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,061K shares, representing an increase of 33.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCRX by 51.68% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,587K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,152K shares, representing an increase of 27.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCRX by 50.92% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,559K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,587K shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCRX by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc.is the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients' journeys along the neural pain pathway. The company's long-acting local analgesic, EXPAREL ® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) was commercially launched in the United States in April 2012. EXPAREL utilizes DepoFoam®, a unique and proprietary product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure, and releases them over a desired period of time. In April 2019, Pacira acquired the iovera° system, a handheld cryoanalgesia device used to deliver precise, controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

