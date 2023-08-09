HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.38% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Olema Pharmaceuticals is 17.63. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 86.38% from its latest reported closing price of 9.46.

The projected annual revenue for Olema Pharmaceuticals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olema Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLMA is 0.06%, an increase of 25.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 34,627K shares. The put/call ratio of OLMA is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 7,612K shares representing 18.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 3,744K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 3,082K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,082K shares, representing an increase of 32.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLMA by 106.35% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 2,382K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,085K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,057K shares, representing a decrease of 46.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLMA by 10.06% over the last quarter.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate, OP-1250, is an oral therapy with combined activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist, and a selective ER degrader (SERD). OP-1250, both as a monotherapy and in combination with inhibitors of cyclin-dependent kinase4 (CDK4)/6 demonstrated robust tumour shrinkage in several xenograft models, including a breast cancer brain metastasis model.

