HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Nemaura Medical (NMRD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 815.27% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nemaura Medical is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 815.27% from its latest reported closing price of 0.78.

The projected annual revenue for Nemaura Medical is 4MM, an increase of 5,173.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nemaura Medical. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMRD is 0.00%, a decrease of 88.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.30% to 2,954K shares. The put/call ratio of NMRD is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,483K shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 127K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 108K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 67K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMRD by 46.48% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 27K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nemaura Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) is a medical technology company developing micro-systems-based wearable diagnostic devices and currently commercializing sugarBEAT™, and proBEAT™. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura is planning to submit a PMA application for sugarBEAT® during the second quarter of 2020 for FDA review of this device under medical device regulations. proBEAT™ comprises a non-invasive glucose monitor and a digital healthcare subscription service and is due to be launched in the US as a general wellness product.

