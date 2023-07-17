HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - (MLTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - (NASDAQ:MLTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.06% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - is 55.39. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 2.06% from its latest reported closing price of 54.27.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 21,751K shares representing 49.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 6,892K shares representing 15.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,065K shares, representing an increase of 12.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 127.84% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,923K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,886K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 94.28% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,669K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 876K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.