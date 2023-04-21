HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - (MLTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - (NASDAQ:MLTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.33% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - is $30.73. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 44.33% from its latest reported closing price of $21.29.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRHSX - T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund holds 679K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 726K shares, representing a decrease of 7.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 15.46% over the last quarter.

JEHSX - Health Sciences Trust NAV holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SHSSX - Blackrock Health Sciences Opportunities Portfolio Institutional holds 227K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 45K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tekla Capital Management holds 300K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

See all MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.