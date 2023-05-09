News & Insights

Stocks
MBOT

HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Microbot Medical (MBOT) Buy Recommendation

May 09, 2023 — 06:24 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,658.62% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Microbot Medical is 20.40. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1,658.62% from its latest reported closing price of 1.16.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Microbot Medical is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microbot Medical. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBOT is 0.02%, a decrease of 48.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 75.07% to 1,601K shares. MBOT / Microbot Medical Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of MBOT is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MBOT / Microbot Medical Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Armistice Capital holds 690K shares representing 8.49% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 154K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 113K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBOT by 39.25% over the last quarter.

GNXAX - AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund holds 100K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AlphaCentric Advisors holds 100K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Microbot Medical Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Microbot Medical Inc. is a pre-clinical medical device company that specializes in transformational micro-robotic technologies, focused primarily on both natural and artificial lumens within the human body. Microbot's current proprietary technological platforms provide the foundation for the development of a Multi Generation Pipeline Portfolio (MGPP).

See all Microbot Medical regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MBOT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.