HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Microbot Medical (MBOT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,658.62% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Microbot Medical is 20.40. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1,658.62% from its latest reported closing price of 1.16.

The projected annual revenue for Microbot Medical is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microbot Medical. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBOT is 0.02%, a decrease of 48.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 75.07% to 1,601K shares. The put/call ratio of MBOT is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 690K shares representing 8.49% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 154K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 113K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBOT by 39.25% over the last quarter.

GNXAX - AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund holds 100K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AlphaCentric Advisors holds 100K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Microbot Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Microbot Medical Inc. is a pre-clinical medical device company that specializes in transformational micro-robotic technologies, focused primarily on both natural and artificial lumens within the human body. Microbot's current proprietary technological platforms provide the foundation for the development of a Multi Generation Pipeline Portfolio (MGPP).

