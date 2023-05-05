HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Merus N.V. (MRUS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 138.60% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Merus N.V. is 44.88. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 138.60% from its latest reported closing price of 18.81.

The projected annual revenue for Merus N.V. is 41MM, a decrease of 0.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merus N.V.. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRUS is 0.51%, an increase of 2.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.39% to 39,231K shares. The put/call ratio of MRUS is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 3,924K shares representing 8.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,598K shares, representing an increase of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 20.49% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,690K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,937K shares, representing an increase of 47.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 38.50% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 2,978K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,444K shares, representing a decrease of 15.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 31.77% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 2,733K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,616K shares, representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 24.38% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 2,380K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,522K shares, representing a decrease of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 24.18% over the last quarter.

Merus N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity.

