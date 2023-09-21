HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains MediWound (MDWD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 207.13% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for MediWound is 27.80. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 207.13% from its latest reported closing price of 9.05.

The projected annual revenue for MediWound is 27MM, an increase of 3.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in MediWound. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDWD is 0.01%, a decrease of 91.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 251.89% to 18K shares. The put/call ratio of MDWD is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 55.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDWD by 75.30% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Micro Cap Portfolio Class IB holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 51.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDWD by 59.43% over the last quarter.

MediWound Background Information

MediWound Background Information

MediWound is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes novel, cost effective, bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. Its strategy is centered around its validated enzymatic platform technology, focused on next-generation bio-active therapies for burn and wound care and biological medicinal products for tissue repair.

