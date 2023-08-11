HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains McEwen Mining (MUX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.19% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for McEwen Mining is 13.32. The forecasts range from a low of 10.86 to a high of $19.42. The average price target represents an increase of 88.19% from its latest reported closing price of 7.08.

The projected annual revenue for McEwen Mining is 142MM, an increase of 15.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in McEwen Mining. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUX is 0.10%, an increase of 15.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 12,130K shares. The put/call ratio of MUX is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 1,998K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,180K shares, representing a decrease of 9.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUX by 25.22% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 1,950K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,883K shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUX by 32.10% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 1,098K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUX by 24.03% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,021K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares, representing a decrease of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUX by 67.36% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 553K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares, representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUX by 23.86% over the last quarter.

McEwen Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

McEwen Mining is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer focused in the Americas with operating mines in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. It also owns a large copper deposit in Argentina.

