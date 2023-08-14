HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Mannkind (MNKD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Mannkind (NASDAQ:MNKD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.34% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mannkind is 6.53. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 24.34% from its latest reported closing price of 5.25.

The projected annual revenue for Mannkind is 175MM, an increase of 10.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mannkind. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNKD is 0.06%, an increase of 19.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.05% to 154,339K shares. The put/call ratio of MNKD is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 12,822K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,384K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 9,100K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,758K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,587K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 26.55% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 6,449K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 5,810K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,603K shares, representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 38.47% over the last quarter.

Mannkind Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MannKind Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, its first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut.

